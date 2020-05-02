All apartments in Long Beach
2216 Fanwood Avenue
2216 Fanwood Avenue

2216 Fanwood Avenue · No Longer Available
2216 Fanwood Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Los Altos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Los Altos Neighborhood House 2216 Fanwood Ave 3 Beds 1 Bath, New Paint, Refinished Oak Wood Floors, Porcelain Tile Kitchen Floors, Granite Kitchen Counters, Oak Kitchen Cabinets, New Stainless Range/Microwave/Vent Hood/Refrigerator/ Dishwasher, Covered Patio & Detached 2 Car Garage! Laundry hookups in garage. Pets friendly to friendly pets, subject to approval and pet deposit + monthly pet rent of $25-50 per pet. $2800/mo., doesn't include mandatory gardener. Owner requires 3x monthly rent in income plus 1.5x rent in security deposit for good credit. Lesser credit may be considered. No housing vouchers or co-signers please. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
rent: 25
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Fanwood Avenue have any available units?
2216 Fanwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 Fanwood Avenue have?
Some of 2216 Fanwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 Fanwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Fanwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Fanwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2216 Fanwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2216 Fanwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2216 Fanwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 2216 Fanwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 Fanwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Fanwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2216 Fanwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Fanwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2216 Fanwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Fanwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2216 Fanwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
