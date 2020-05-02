2216 Fanwood Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Los Altos Neighborhood House 2216 Fanwood Ave 3 Beds 1 Bath, New Paint, Refinished Oak Wood Floors, Porcelain Tile Kitchen Floors, Granite Kitchen Counters, Oak Kitchen Cabinets, New Stainless Range/Microwave/Vent Hood/Refrigerator/ Dishwasher, Covered Patio & Detached 2 Car Garage! Laundry hookups in garage. Pets friendly to friendly pets, subject to approval and pet deposit + monthly pet rent of $25-50 per pet. $2800/mo., doesn't include mandatory gardener. Owner requires 3x monthly rent in income plus 1.5x rent in security deposit for good credit. Lesser credit may be considered. No housing vouchers or co-signers please. Available Now.