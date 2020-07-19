Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

2171 Albury Avenue Available 02/01/19 Location Location! Stunning 2 Bedroom Home with Enormous Rear Yard! - Location is just one of the many perks this one of a kind house offers! Located in the prime sought after Loas Altos neighborhood. This stunning 2 bedroom home offers:



*Open floor plan perfect for entertaining!

* remodeled kitchen w/custom maple kitchen cabinets and granite countertops; stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher.

*Large kitchen garden window overlooking enormous lush backyard.

*Remodeled bathroom w/bathtub and shower combo.

*Hardwood floors throughout.

*Charming gas stove fireplace in living room

*Crown moulding, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans.

*Double-paned windows with lots of natural light.

*Attached 1-car garage with remote & direct access to inside of house. Laundry hook-ups and overhead storage!

*Newer rood and recently painted outdoor trim.

*Lots of curb appeal!



This home is located within the Los Altos shopping center area (Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Target, restaurants), Cal State Long Beach, and the award winning Minnie Gant Elementary School; Easy access to 405 and 605 freeways. With lots of upgrades and perks this is not your typical rental!



