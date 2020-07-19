All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2171 Albury Avenue

2171 Albury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2171 Albury Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Los Altos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2171 Albury Avenue Available 02/01/19 Location Location! Stunning 2 Bedroom Home with Enormous Rear Yard! - Location is just one of the many perks this one of a kind house offers! Located in the prime sought after Loas Altos neighborhood. This stunning 2 bedroom home offers:

*Open floor plan perfect for entertaining!
* remodeled kitchen w/custom maple kitchen cabinets and granite countertops; stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher.
*Large kitchen garden window overlooking enormous lush backyard.
*Remodeled bathroom w/bathtub and shower combo.
*Hardwood floors throughout.
*Charming gas stove fireplace in living room
*Crown moulding, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans.
*Double-paned windows with lots of natural light.
*Attached 1-car garage with remote & direct access to inside of house. Laundry hook-ups and overhead storage!
*Newer rood and recently painted outdoor trim.
*Lots of curb appeal!

This home is located within the Los Altos shopping center area (Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Target, restaurants), Cal State Long Beach, and the award winning Minnie Gant Elementary School; Easy access to 405 and 605 freeways. With lots of upgrades and perks this is not your typical rental!

(RLNE4587627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2171 Albury Avenue have any available units?
2171 Albury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2171 Albury Avenue have?
Some of 2171 Albury Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2171 Albury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2171 Albury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2171 Albury Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2171 Albury Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2171 Albury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2171 Albury Avenue offers parking.
Does 2171 Albury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2171 Albury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2171 Albury Avenue have a pool?
No, 2171 Albury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2171 Albury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2171 Albury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2171 Albury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2171 Albury Avenue has units with dishwashers.
