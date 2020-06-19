Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning Belmont Heights Townhouse - Situated in a prime area of Belmont Heights, this gorgeous townhouse unit is walking distance to 2nd Street and to the beach. With 2 bedrooms, a den and 2.5 baths, this property offers nearly 2000 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and newer carpet throughout. This property includes spacious rooms, lots of storage and a very light, bright and airy feel. The kitchen comes with refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. There is forced air heat and air conditioning plus a fireplace in the living room. This property has 4 private patios, a private laundry room and direct access into the unit from the 2 car garage.

A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 216 Quincy Ave., #3, Long Beach, CA 90803.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999



(RLNE4040540)