216 Quincy Ave #3
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

216 Quincy Ave #3

216 Quincy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

216 Quincy Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Belmont Heights Townhouse - Situated in a prime area of Belmont Heights, this gorgeous townhouse unit is walking distance to 2nd Street and to the beach. With 2 bedrooms, a den and 2.5 baths, this property offers nearly 2000 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and newer carpet throughout. This property includes spacious rooms, lots of storage and a very light, bright and airy feel. The kitchen comes with refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. There is forced air heat and air conditioning plus a fireplace in the living room. This property has 4 private patios, a private laundry room and direct access into the unit from the 2 car garage.
A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 216 Quincy Ave., #3, Long Beach, CA 90803.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999

(RLNE4040540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Quincy Ave #3 have any available units?
216 Quincy Ave #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 Quincy Ave #3 have?
Some of 216 Quincy Ave #3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Quincy Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
216 Quincy Ave #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Quincy Ave #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Quincy Ave #3 is pet friendly.
Does 216 Quincy Ave #3 offer parking?
Yes, 216 Quincy Ave #3 offers parking.
Does 216 Quincy Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Quincy Ave #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Quincy Ave #3 have a pool?
No, 216 Quincy Ave #3 does not have a pool.
Does 216 Quincy Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 216 Quincy Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Quincy Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Quincy Ave #3 has units with dishwashers.
