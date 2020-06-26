All apartments in Long Beach
215 E Roosevelt Road #C

215 East Roosevelt Road · No Longer Available
Location

215 East Roosevelt Road, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Spacious, very unique Town-Home in Virginia Country Club location! Cathedral Ceilings, skylights and balcony. This Unit Comes with attached 2 car garage, Washer/Dryer in Unit. 1 Bedroom is Downstairs, 2 master bedrooms upstairs. Huge Living Room Area with cozy fireplace Upstairs. New Flooring Throughout Unit, Re-glazed bathtubs, and Remodeled Kitchen Cabinets, and a small yard in front. Central furnace and A/C. This 4 Unit Building is in a Quiet Neighborhood. Nearby Schools, Coffee Shops, Grocery Stores, and More! This Town-Home is a Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 E Roosevelt Road #C have any available units?
215 E Roosevelt Road #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 E Roosevelt Road #C have?
Some of 215 E Roosevelt Road #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 E Roosevelt Road #C currently offering any rent specials?
215 E Roosevelt Road #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 E Roosevelt Road #C pet-friendly?
No, 215 E Roosevelt Road #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 215 E Roosevelt Road #C offer parking?
Yes, 215 E Roosevelt Road #C offers parking.
Does 215 E Roosevelt Road #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 E Roosevelt Road #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 E Roosevelt Road #C have a pool?
No, 215 E Roosevelt Road #C does not have a pool.
Does 215 E Roosevelt Road #C have accessible units?
No, 215 E Roosevelt Road #C does not have accessible units.
Does 215 E Roosevelt Road #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 E Roosevelt Road #C has units with dishwashers.
