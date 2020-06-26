215 E Roosevelt Road #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Spacious, very unique Town-Home in Virginia Country Club location! Cathedral Ceilings, skylights and balcony. This Unit Comes with attached 2 car garage, Washer/Dryer in Unit. 1 Bedroom is Downstairs, 2 master bedrooms upstairs. Huge Living Room Area with cozy fireplace Upstairs. New Flooring Throughout Unit, Re-glazed bathtubs, and Remodeled Kitchen Cabinets, and a small yard in front. Central furnace and A/C. This 4 Unit Building is in a Quiet Neighborhood. Nearby Schools, Coffee Shops, Grocery Stores, and More! This Town-Home is a Must See!!