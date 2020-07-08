2121 E Florida St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6b32f7a0a6 ---- This spacious historic home is ready for it's debut. The house offers fresh paint throughout the interior of the property, traditional California bungalow layout. Large Kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Large Master bedroom and bathroom is at the end of the home. Spacious bedrooms and large bathroom. Built in laundry room. Massive backyard would be perfect for entertaining family and friends or to simply relax and catch some rays during the summer. New Fwys, Award winning 4th st restaurants, Downtown Long Beach, Shopping Centers, The Pike and everything else Long Beach has to offer. This home will not last long. Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; No Cats allowed. 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Single Family Home Year Built: 1919 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage Flooring: Laminate, Tile and Carpet Yard: Backyard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* One Car Garage Washer And Dryer Hook Ups