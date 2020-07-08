All apartments in Long Beach
2121 E Florida St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2121 E Florida St

2121 East Florida Street · No Longer Available
Long Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

2121 East Florida Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Franklin School

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6b32f7a0a6 ---- This spacious historic home is ready for it's debut. The house offers fresh paint throughout the interior of the property, traditional California bungalow layout. Large Kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Large Master bedroom and bathroom is at the end of the home. Spacious bedrooms and large bathroom. Built in laundry room. Massive backyard would be perfect for entertaining family and friends or to simply relax and catch some rays during the summer. New Fwys, Award winning 4th st restaurants, Downtown Long Beach, Shopping Centers, The Pike and everything else Long Beach has to offer. This home will not last long. Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; No Cats allowed. 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Single Family Home Year Built: 1919 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage Flooring: Laminate, Tile and Carpet Yard: Backyard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* One Car Garage Washer And Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 E Florida St have any available units?
2121 E Florida St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 E Florida St have?
Some of 2121 E Florida St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 E Florida St currently offering any rent specials?
2121 E Florida St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 E Florida St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 E Florida St is pet friendly.
Does 2121 E Florida St offer parking?
Yes, 2121 E Florida St offers parking.
Does 2121 E Florida St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 E Florida St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 E Florida St have a pool?
No, 2121 E Florida St does not have a pool.
Does 2121 E Florida St have accessible units?
No, 2121 E Florida St does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 E Florida St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 E Florida St does not have units with dishwashers.

