Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

210 Grand Ave. Unit 103

210 Grand Ave · No Longer Available
Location

210 Grand Ave, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious Belmont Heights Condo 2 Blocks from the beach - AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1st. Welcome to The Cambridge House in Belmont Heights. Leave your car at home and enjoy an evening or weekend stroll to beach. Just 2 blocks from the beach. Walking distance to shops and eateries on Belmont Shore 2nd Street. This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom condo feels more like a free standing home. Stroll through a unique garden setting as you approach your front door. This is an open and bright lower level corner unit with abundant storage. Freshly painted, new flooring throughout, new microwave, new dishwasher, all new vertical blinds, new bathroom vanities with quartz counter tops, all new light fixtures, spacious balcony, and master bedroom en-suite with new custom closet organizer. One dedicated parking space. Community laundry at no cost to the tenant. Water, trash and basic cable included with Spectrum. Will consider one cat or a small dog no larger than 25 pounds that complies with the HOA rules and regulations. Pet deposit will be required. BEWARE OF FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS ON CRAIGSLIST AND OTHER WEBSITES. Property is managed by Holly Kovich & Associates. Shown by appointment only 1 year lease preferred.

(RLNE4202925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Grand Ave. Unit 103 have any available units?
210 Grand Ave. Unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Grand Ave. Unit 103 have?
Some of 210 Grand Ave. Unit 103's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Grand Ave. Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
210 Grand Ave. Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Grand Ave. Unit 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Grand Ave. Unit 103 is pet friendly.
Does 210 Grand Ave. Unit 103 offer parking?
Yes, 210 Grand Ave. Unit 103 offers parking.
Does 210 Grand Ave. Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Grand Ave. Unit 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Grand Ave. Unit 103 have a pool?
No, 210 Grand Ave. Unit 103 does not have a pool.
Does 210 Grand Ave. Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 210 Grand Ave. Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Grand Ave. Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Grand Ave. Unit 103 has units with dishwashers.
