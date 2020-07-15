210 Grand Ave. Unit 103

Amenities

Spacious Belmont Heights Condo 2 Blocks from the beach - AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1st. Welcome to The Cambridge House in Belmont Heights. Leave your car at home and enjoy an evening or weekend stroll to beach. Just 2 blocks from the beach. Walking distance to shops and eateries on Belmont Shore 2nd Street. This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom condo feels more like a free standing home. Stroll through a unique garden setting as you approach your front door. This is an open and bright lower level corner unit with abundant storage. Freshly painted, new flooring throughout, new microwave, new dishwasher, all new vertical blinds, new bathroom vanities with quartz counter tops, all new light fixtures, spacious balcony, and master bedroom en-suite with new custom closet organizer. One dedicated parking space. Community laundry at no cost to the tenant. Water, trash and basic cable included with Spectrum. Will consider one cat or a small dog no larger than 25 pounds that complies with the HOA rules and regulations. Pet deposit will be required. BEWARE OF FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS ON CRAIGSLIST AND OTHER WEBSITES. Property is managed by Holly Kovich & Associates. Shown by appointment only 1 year lease preferred.



(RLNE4202925)