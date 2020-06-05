Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated Ocean View 2 Bedroom condo in a Beachfront Building with direct beach access, is available for a 12-month or longer lease. This contemporary remodel has a large open floor plan with lots of windows and natural light. New dark designer laminate floors, crown molding throughout, granite breakfast bar counter in kitchen, new tile and marble bathrooms and new LG washer/dryer, make this move-in ready and a great beach home for entertaining. Enjoy the fireworks on the 4th of July from your beach backyard and beach side patio. Secured parking with additional storage is also provided. Comes with all appliances.