All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 21 7th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
21 7th Pl
Last updated January 23 2020 at 4:36 PM

21 7th Pl

21 South 7th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

21 South 7th Place, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated Ocean View 2 Bedroom condo in a Beachfront Building with direct beach access, is available for a 12-month or longer lease. This contemporary remodel has a large open floor plan with lots of windows and natural light. New dark designer laminate floors, crown molding throughout, granite breakfast bar counter in kitchen, new tile and marble bathrooms and new LG washer/dryer, make this move-in ready and a great beach home for entertaining. Enjoy the fireworks on the 4th of July from your beach backyard and beach side patio. Secured parking with additional storage is also provided. Comes with all appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 7th Pl have any available units?
21 7th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 7th Pl have?
Some of 21 7th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 7th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
21 7th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 7th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 21 7th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 21 7th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 21 7th Pl offers parking.
Does 21 7th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 7th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 7th Pl have a pool?
No, 21 7th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 21 7th Pl have accessible units?
No, 21 7th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 21 7th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 7th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine