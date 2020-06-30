209 Pomona Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Upgraded Belmont Shore Cottage. 2 bd/1bath/1 car detached garage. Gated front entry. Newer roof, exterior doors, laminate flooring, solar tube skylight, blinds and ceiling fans. Bathroom has a walk in shower with upgraded tile and quartz countertop/vanity. There is additional shelving in hallway for storage, and also stackable washer/dryer inside. The home also has additional upgrades including vinyl windows, newer cabinetry and granite counter tops in kitchen, tankless water heater and plumbing/electrical upgrades. A/C units in bedrooms and living room area. There is ample patio space in front yard and back yard. Close proximity to 2nd street shops, dining and entertainment, the bay and the beach! Please contract Christine Lane-RE/MAX Fine Homes for showing and information at 714-330-0002.