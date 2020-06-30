All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
209 Pomona Avenue
Location

209 Pomona Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upgraded Belmont Shore Cottage. 2 bd/1bath/1 car detached garage. Gated front entry. Newer roof, exterior doors, laminate flooring, solar tube skylight, blinds and ceiling fans. Bathroom has a walk in shower with upgraded tile and quartz countertop/vanity. There is additional shelving in hallway for storage, and also stackable washer/dryer inside. The home also has additional upgrades including vinyl windows, newer cabinetry and granite counter tops in kitchen, tankless water heater and plumbing/electrical upgrades. A/C units in bedrooms and living room area. There is ample patio space in front yard and back yard. Close proximity to 2nd street shops, dining and entertainment, the bay and the beach! Please contract Christine Lane-RE/MAX Fine Homes for showing and information at 714-330-0002.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Pomona Avenue have any available units?
209 Pomona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Pomona Avenue have?
Some of 209 Pomona Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Pomona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
209 Pomona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Pomona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 209 Pomona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 209 Pomona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 209 Pomona Avenue offers parking.
Does 209 Pomona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Pomona Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Pomona Avenue have a pool?
No, 209 Pomona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 209 Pomona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 209 Pomona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Pomona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Pomona Avenue has units with dishwashers.

