Long Beach, CA
2048 Pattiz Avenue
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

2048 Pattiz Avenue

2048 Pattiz Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2048 Pattiz Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
El Dorado Park South

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Available 11/01/19 EL DORADO PARK ESTATE SOUTH - Property Id: 64619

Beautiful Long Beach El Dorado Park Estate South Spacious Home Move-In ready 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Living Room, Family room, Dining Room, Enclosed Backyard with a pool. Fresh paint inside and out, new electrical system, new carpet throughout the house. Great location, great schools and El Dorado park nearby. This property is available on Nov 1, 2019. Please do not disturb any of the tenants. Go to Turbotenant and complete the application to qualify as an applicant. Thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/64619p
Property Id 64619

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5203704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2048 Pattiz Avenue have any available units?
2048 Pattiz Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2048 Pattiz Avenue have?
Some of 2048 Pattiz Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2048 Pattiz Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2048 Pattiz Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 Pattiz Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2048 Pattiz Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2048 Pattiz Avenue offer parking?
No, 2048 Pattiz Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2048 Pattiz Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2048 Pattiz Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 Pattiz Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2048 Pattiz Avenue has a pool.
Does 2048 Pattiz Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2048 Pattiz Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 Pattiz Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2048 Pattiz Avenue has units with dishwashers.
