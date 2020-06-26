2048 Pattiz Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Long Beach El Dorado Park Estate South Spacious Home Move-In ready 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Living Room, Family room, Dining Room, Enclosed Backyard with a pool. Fresh paint inside and out, new electrical system, new carpet throughout the house. Great location, great schools and El Dorado park nearby. This property is available on Nov 1, 2019. Please do not disturb any of the tenants. Go to Turbotenant and complete the application to qualify as an applicant. Thank you!

No Dogs Allowed



