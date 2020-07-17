2030 East 3rd Street #7

Amenities
Retro Condo Near the Beach with a Private Garage! - Well maintained one bedroom one bath condo. This unit features refinished hardwood flooring and newly painted interior. The spacious living room leads you to your very own large private balcony overlooking the building's courtyard. The kitchen has a large window over the sink, lots of original wood cabinetry, and an electric retro range/oven. The spacious bedroom window radiates lots of natural light, a single closet, and a double wardrobe closet. Common storage closet by stairwell landing. On-site common coin-operated laundry facility. Private one-car garage. Pet-Friendly (1 cat or 1 medium dog ok). Just a few short blocks to Ocean and to the Beach. Set up up your showing today before it's gone.
Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 1 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Condo
Year Built: 1958
Utilities Included: Water, Trash and Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove and Oven
Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage
Flooring: Hardwood Floors and Vinyl sheet
Yard: No
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner
Move-In Fee: TBD
Move-Out Fee: TBD
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
(RLNE5880669)