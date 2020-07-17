All apartments in Long Beach
2030 East 3rd Street #7

2030 East 3rd Street · (562) 362-5584
Location

2030 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Bixby Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2030 East 3rd Street #7 · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Retro Condo Near the Beach with a Private Garage! - Well maintained one bedroom one bath condo. This unit features refinished hardwood flooring and newly painted interior. The spacious living room leads you to your very own large private balcony overlooking the building's courtyard. The kitchen has a large window over the sink, lots of original wood cabinetry, and an electric retro range/oven. The spacious bedroom window radiates lots of natural light, a single closet, and a double wardrobe closet. Common storage closet by stairwell landing. On-site common coin-operated laundry facility. Private one-car garage. Pet-Friendly (1 cat or 1 medium dog ok). Just a few short blocks to Ocean and to the Beach. Set up up your showing today before it's gone.

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 1 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Condo
Year Built: 1958
Utilities Included: Water, Trash and Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove and Oven
Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage
Flooring: Hardwood Floors and Vinyl sheet
Yard: No
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner
Move-In Fee: TBD
Move-Out Fee: TBD

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5880669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 East 3rd Street #7 have any available units?
2030 East 3rd Street #7 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 East 3rd Street #7 have?
Some of 2030 East 3rd Street #7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 East 3rd Street #7 currently offering any rent specials?
2030 East 3rd Street #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 East 3rd Street #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2030 East 3rd Street #7 is pet friendly.
Does 2030 East 3rd Street #7 offer parking?
Yes, 2030 East 3rd Street #7 offers parking.
Does 2030 East 3rd Street #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2030 East 3rd Street #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 East 3rd Street #7 have a pool?
No, 2030 East 3rd Street #7 does not have a pool.
Does 2030 East 3rd Street #7 have accessible units?
No, 2030 East 3rd Street #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 East 3rd Street #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2030 East 3rd Street #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
