2030 East 3rd Street #7

Retro Condo Near the Beach with a Private Garage! - Well maintained one bedroom one bath condo. This unit features refinished hardwood flooring and newly painted interior. The spacious living room leads you to your very own large private balcony overlooking the building's courtyard. The kitchen has a large window over the sink, lots of original wood cabinetry, and an electric retro range/oven. The spacious bedroom window radiates lots of natural light, a single closet, and a double wardrobe closet. Common storage closet by stairwell landing. On-site common coin-operated laundry facility. Private one-car garage. Pet-Friendly (1 cat or 1 medium dog ok). Just a few short blocks to Ocean and to the Beach. Set up up your showing today before it's gone.



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 1 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Condo

Year Built: 1958

Utilities Included: Water, Trash and Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove and Oven

Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage

Flooring: Hardwood Floors and Vinyl sheet

Yard: No

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying

* Complete the Online Application

* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable

* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



HOA INSTRUCTIONS

HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner

Move-In Fee: TBD

Move-Out Fee: TBD



