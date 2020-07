Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Charming Craftsman Style Home, 8 Minutes to the Beach And Downtown Long Beach, Belmont Shores .40 Minutes to Downtown Los Angels.

20 Minutes to Orange County. Many Schools Elementry Jr High and High Schools, Colleges and Parks .Just minutes to the Stores and Shopping .Close

to the Art Center and Fwy Access.