1907 Redondo

conference room some paid utils internet access furnished

Shared Office (access to conference room) - Property Id: 198899



Office workspace in Signal Hill (near Long Beach).



Good for the following:

Tax Preparer

Bookkeeper

Public notary

Real estate

Legal Services

Therapist



What is included?

Workstation

Access to the conference room to meet with clients in private

Internet

Utilities

Business address

Mail receipt



$ 400 per month (1 desk + shared conference room)

$750 per month (2 desk + + shared conference room)

No Pets Allowed



