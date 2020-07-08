Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1907 Redondo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1907 Redondo
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1907 Redondo
1907 Redondo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1907 Redondo Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90755
Southeast Signal Hill
Amenities
conference room
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
conference room
internet access
Shared Office (access to conference room) - Property Id: 198899
Office workspace in Signal Hill (near Long Beach).
Good for the following:
Tax Preparer
Bookkeeper
Public notary
Real estate
Legal Services
Therapist
What is included?
Workstation
Access to the conference room to meet with clients in private
Internet
Utilities
Business address
Mail receipt
$ 400 per month (1 desk + shared conference room)
$750 per month (2 desk + + shared conference room)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198899
Property Id 198899
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5736987)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1907 Redondo have any available units?
1907 Redondo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1907 Redondo have?
Some of 1907 Redondo's amenities include conference room, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1907 Redondo currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Redondo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Redondo pet-friendly?
No, 1907 Redondo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 1907 Redondo offer parking?
No, 1907 Redondo does not offer parking.
Does 1907 Redondo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 Redondo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Redondo have a pool?
No, 1907 Redondo does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Redondo have accessible units?
No, 1907 Redondo does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Redondo have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 Redondo does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Similar Pages
Long Beach 1 Bedrooms
Long Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with Parking
Long Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Long Beach
Bixby Park
Central Long Beach
Belmont Heights
Traffic Circle
Dairy
Apartments Near Colleges
Long Beach City College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine