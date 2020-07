Amenities

This private 2 bedroom cottage is in a very peaceful and quiet compound with 4 other cottages. There is a pool and pool cabana.This cottage comes with its own fenced in yard,1 covered & 1 uncovered parking spots, new quartz counters, new refrigerator and oven. Too much to list!!