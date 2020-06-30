All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
189 East Ellis Street
189 East Ellis Street

189 East Ellis Street · No Longer Available
Long Beach
Dairy
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

189 East Ellis Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Dairy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
187 Available 04/01/20 **FREE 2 WEEKS RENT- MOVE IN BY BY THIS WEEK 3/22**

Beautiful area in Long Beach, Upstairs unit. 2 bedroom apartment, with new moderate upgrades.

NO PETS

ALL appliances included. Washer/Dryer available in private garage.

Please do not book showings, unless you are in communication with the leasing agent. Feel free to contact me directly, so I may assist with scheduling your showing and most updated photos.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/189-e-ellis-st-long-beach-ca-90805-usa-unit-187/69dcd2e3-4e29-4819-87f5-6e01bd6e13f8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 East Ellis Street have any available units?
189 East Ellis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 189 East Ellis Street have?
Some of 189 East Ellis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 East Ellis Street currently offering any rent specials?
189 East Ellis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 East Ellis Street pet-friendly?
No, 189 East Ellis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 189 East Ellis Street offer parking?
Yes, 189 East Ellis Street offers parking.
Does 189 East Ellis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 189 East Ellis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 East Ellis Street have a pool?
No, 189 East Ellis Street does not have a pool.
Does 189 East Ellis Street have accessible units?
No, 189 East Ellis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 189 East Ellis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 189 East Ellis Street does not have units with dishwashers.

