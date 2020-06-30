189 East Ellis Street

Amenities
187 Available 04/01/20 **FREE 2 WEEKS RENT- MOVE IN BY BY THIS WEEK 3/22**
Beautiful area in Long Beach, Upstairs unit. 2 bedroom apartment, with new moderate upgrades.
NO PETS
ALL appliances included. Washer/Dryer available in private garage.
Please do not book showings, unless you are in communication with the leasing agent. Feel free to contact me directly, so I may assist with scheduling your showing and most updated photos.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/189-e-ellis-st-long-beach-ca-90805-usa-unit-187/69dcd2e3-4e29-4819-87f5-6e01bd6e13f8
