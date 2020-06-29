All apartments in Long Beach
185 Quincy Ave #401
185 Quincy Ave #401

185 Quincy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

185 Quincy Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Bright Top Floor unit with Partial Ocean View! and Parking!! - This 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bath Top Floor unit. Features: Open Floor Plan with Granite Counters in Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances Electric Stove, New Refrigerator, Microwave & New Dishwasher. Living Room has Balcony with partial Ocean View and Beautiful Ocean Breezes, Perfect for Entertaining! New plank flooring and Fresh Paint, throughout. Plantation Shutters. Tile flooring in bathrooms. Plenty of Storage Space, throughout the unit.
Comes with 1 Parking Space, storage area & On-site Laundry!
Walking distance to 2nd St. Shops and Restaurants and 2 Blocks to Beach!
One small pet considered with an additional deposit. NO SMOKING
Elevator, for easy move in!
Utilities: Water Included
X-Streets: Between 2nd. Street
Visit LBBROKERAGE.COM to see Details and to Apply

(RLNE2137542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Quincy Ave #401 have any available units?
185 Quincy Ave #401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 185 Quincy Ave #401 have?
Some of 185 Quincy Ave #401's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Quincy Ave #401 currently offering any rent specials?
185 Quincy Ave #401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Quincy Ave #401 pet-friendly?
Yes, 185 Quincy Ave #401 is pet friendly.
Does 185 Quincy Ave #401 offer parking?
Yes, 185 Quincy Ave #401 offers parking.
Does 185 Quincy Ave #401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Quincy Ave #401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Quincy Ave #401 have a pool?
No, 185 Quincy Ave #401 does not have a pool.
Does 185 Quincy Ave #401 have accessible units?
No, 185 Quincy Ave #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Quincy Ave #401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 Quincy Ave #401 has units with dishwashers.
