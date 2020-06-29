185 Quincy Ave #401

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright Top Floor unit with Partial Ocean View! and Parking!! - This 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bath Top Floor unit. Features: Open Floor Plan with Granite Counters in Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances Electric Stove, New Refrigerator, Microwave & New Dishwasher. Living Room has Balcony with partial Ocean View and Beautiful Ocean Breezes, Perfect for Entertaining! New plank flooring and Fresh Paint, throughout. Plantation Shutters. Tile flooring in bathrooms. Plenty of Storage Space, throughout the unit.

Comes with 1 Parking Space, storage area & On-site Laundry!

Walking distance to 2nd St. Shops and Restaurants and 2 Blocks to Beach!

One small pet considered with an additional deposit. NO SMOKING

Elevator, for easy move in!

Utilities: Water Included

X-Streets: Between 2nd. Street

Visit LBBROKERAGE.COM to see Details and to Apply



(RLNE2137542)