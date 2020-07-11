All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1833 E Appleton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1833 E Appleton St
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

1833 E Appleton St

1833 East Appleton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1833 East Appleton Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Absolutely stunning and highly sought after Alamitos Beach One Bedroom, One Bath, on the 1st floor unit just four blocks to the Ocean! Recently renovated with updated kitchen, the unit features hardwood floors, plantation shutters,The kitchen offers Newer kitchen cabinets, Newer Granite counter tops, Newer Stove and Refrigerator, The complex offers a courtyard that is fully landscaped and is within walking distance to restaurants, entertainment, Bixby park and the beach. COMMUNITY LAUNDRY IN COURTYARD. STREET PARKING ONLY.

***Pets ok 20 LBS Limit***

$35 application fee
-Landlord pays for water & sewage

For viewing, please click on the green button below for a calendar:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 E Appleton St have any available units?
1833 E Appleton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 E Appleton St have?
Some of 1833 E Appleton St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 E Appleton St currently offering any rent specials?
1833 E Appleton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 E Appleton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1833 E Appleton St is pet friendly.
Does 1833 E Appleton St offer parking?
No, 1833 E Appleton St does not offer parking.
Does 1833 E Appleton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 E Appleton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 E Appleton St have a pool?
No, 1833 E Appleton St does not have a pool.
Does 1833 E Appleton St have accessible units?
No, 1833 E Appleton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 E Appleton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 E Appleton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine