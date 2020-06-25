Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spanish Style House in Belmont Shore - This is an impeccably detailed Spanish style house in Belmont Shore located close to 2nd Street and also close to the beach. With 3 full bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this gorgeous house boasts over 1450 square feet of living space. This home comes with newly refinished floors and fresh paint throughout. There is period lighting, newer blinds and designer drapes. The gourmet kitchen includes high end appliances, granite counters and newer cabinetry. Very rare for the neighborhood, this house includes a private and fully enclosed backyard patio. This house comes with forced air heating and Air Conditioning. There is a smaller one car garage with laundry and a front yard driveway. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 183 Glendora Ave., Long Beach, CA 90803.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



(RLNE4818782)