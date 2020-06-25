All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 183 Glendora.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
183 Glendora
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

183 Glendora

183 Glendora Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

183 Glendora Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spanish Style House in Belmont Shore - This is an impeccably detailed Spanish style house in Belmont Shore located close to 2nd Street and also close to the beach. With 3 full bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this gorgeous house boasts over 1450 square feet of living space. This home comes with newly refinished floors and fresh paint throughout. There is period lighting, newer blinds and designer drapes. The gourmet kitchen includes high end appliances, granite counters and newer cabinetry. Very rare for the neighborhood, this house includes a private and fully enclosed backyard patio. This house comes with forced air heating and Air Conditioning. There is a smaller one car garage with laundry and a front yard driveway. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 183 Glendora Ave., Long Beach, CA 90803.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE4818782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Glendora have any available units?
183 Glendora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 183 Glendora have?
Some of 183 Glendora's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Glendora currently offering any rent specials?
183 Glendora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Glendora pet-friendly?
Yes, 183 Glendora is pet friendly.
Does 183 Glendora offer parking?
Yes, 183 Glendora offers parking.
Does 183 Glendora have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Glendora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Glendora have a pool?
No, 183 Glendora does not have a pool.
Does 183 Glendora have accessible units?
No, 183 Glendora does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Glendora have units with dishwashers?
No, 183 Glendora does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine