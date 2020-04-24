All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1765 Cerritos Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1765 Cerritos Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1765 Cerritos Ave.

1765 Cerritos Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Central Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1765 Cerritos Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1765 Cerritos Ave. Available 02/18/19 Beautifully Upgraded California Bungalow in Central Long Beach! - This Beautiful California Bungalow that sits on a large lot with gated front and rear yards, a long driveway that leads to a 2 car detached garage (with finished interior walls), and a huge rear yard with an automatic, remote gate that makes for easy entry/exit for a large RV, trailer or boat. The interior of the home has been completely remodeled for modern, efficient living that boasts an open living/dining area, and a spacious European styled kitchen that comes equipped with a stove, microwave oven, and dishwasher. All three bedrooms are nicely sized with plush carpeting, wardrobe closets and blinds. Both bathrooms have also been upgraded with newer fixtures, floors and lighting. The home also features air conditioning, ceiling fans, an inside washer & dryer and a large front porch.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE# 01251870

(RLNE4656679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1765 Cerritos Ave. have any available units?
1765 Cerritos Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1765 Cerritos Ave. have?
Some of 1765 Cerritos Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1765 Cerritos Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1765 Cerritos Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1765 Cerritos Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1765 Cerritos Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1765 Cerritos Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1765 Cerritos Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1765 Cerritos Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1765 Cerritos Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1765 Cerritos Ave. have a pool?
No, 1765 Cerritos Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1765 Cerritos Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1765 Cerritos Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1765 Cerritos Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1765 Cerritos Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine