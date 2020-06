Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave range

Welcome to your 3 bedroom, 2 bath front house. The house has been freshly painted and has new laminate floors. The kitchen is fully stocked with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and brand new stainless steel stove/oven. Laundry hook ups are included for your convenience. Ample storage space is available in the garage. Street parking only. Conveniently located near Chittick Field, Town Center East Shopping Mall, and less than 2 miles to the beach.