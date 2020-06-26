All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

17 W. 47th St.

17 West 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

17 West 47th Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Los Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
17 W. 47th St. Available 07/15/19 Wonderful California Bungalow Home Totally Remodeled! - This wonderful house has been completely updated with beautiful laminate flooring, fresh carpet and paint, and features a completely remodeled kitchen with gorgeous granite counters and cherry cabinets with a stainless steel sink and modern black stove and microwave. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large formal dining room that can also be used as a den with lots of windows for ample natural lighting and an open and spacious feel. The living room and bedroom are both very large and feature ceiling fans, large windows and plush carpeting. A huge room-sized closet in the bedroom and a totally remodeled bathroom round out the interior features of this amazing home. Outside, the park-sized rear yard is perfect for outdoor activities and features a patio with a wash basin, large storage shed, a long driveway (tenant has partial use) , and lots of trees including a beautiful avocado tree. Located near Long Beach Blvd. and 47th St.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4946406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 W. 47th St. have any available units?
17 W. 47th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 W. 47th St. have?
Some of 17 W. 47th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 W. 47th St. currently offering any rent specials?
17 W. 47th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 W. 47th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 W. 47th St. is pet friendly.
Does 17 W. 47th St. offer parking?
No, 17 W. 47th St. does not offer parking.
Does 17 W. 47th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 W. 47th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 W. 47th St. have a pool?
No, 17 W. 47th St. does not have a pool.
Does 17 W. 47th St. have accessible units?
No, 17 W. 47th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 17 W. 47th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 W. 47th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
