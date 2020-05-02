All apartments in Long Beach
1640 Freeman Ave
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

1640 Freeman Ave

1640 Freeman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1640 Freeman Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Lee School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled front home on a corner lot with onsite parking. Enjoy new windows, plumbing, sewer line, HVAC units (YES AC is included!), new paint, drought tolerant artificial turf, security screen doors, recessed lighting, crown molding, ceiling fans, newer water heaters, upgraded electric panels, roof. The 3 bed 1 bath is has a detached 2 garage and large enclosed yard & laundry room inside. There are new granite counters, well thought out backsplashes, built ins and pantry areas.

-$35 rental application fee per adult
-BRAND NEW Washer & Dryer included
-BRAND NEW stainless steel stove included
-BRAND NEW A/C unit included

To schedule a viewing, please click on the "green button" below:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Freeman Ave have any available units?
1640 Freeman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 Freeman Ave have?
Some of 1640 Freeman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 Freeman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Freeman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Freeman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1640 Freeman Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1640 Freeman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1640 Freeman Ave offers parking.
Does 1640 Freeman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1640 Freeman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Freeman Ave have a pool?
No, 1640 Freeman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1640 Freeman Ave have accessible units?
No, 1640 Freeman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Freeman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 Freeman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
