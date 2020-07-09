1531 Poinsettia Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c38f26b0a0 ---- Can\'t beat this rental price! This home is located in North Long Beach and offers two bedrooms, one bathroom, and garage. The home features original hard wood floors throughout with brand new lush gray carpet in the bedrooms. The living room is a great space and offers plenty of natural light. Home has a formal dining room and large kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of storage and will come with a stove, overhead microwave, and dishwasher. There is laundry hook ups inside the home tenants will provide their own washer and dryer. The two bedrooms are a good size and have decent amount of closet space. The large backyard is a large space perfect to lounging around or entertaining and offers a garage perfect for parking or storage. Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; Small Dogs only, no aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; 2 Pet Max (Under 25 lbs) Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Single Family Home Year Built: 1940 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Hook Ups Garage / Parking: Driveway Flooring: Hard wood and Carpet Yard: Front and Back Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Meet showing agent in the front of the home. APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No Holding Fee: We do not hold properties. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Front And Back Yards One Car Garage