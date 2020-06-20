All apartments in Long Beach
1512 E 64th St.
1512 E 64th St
Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:44 AM

1512 E 64th St

1512 East 64th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1512 East 64th Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Jordan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely remodeled, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house with detached 2 car garage in a nice part of Northern Long Beach. Step into the living room and an enjoy all the sunlight coming in thorough the huge front window, make your way to the dining room and into the completely remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets and granite counter tops. Enjoy the convenience of having a laundry room in your garage. All 3 bedrooms have been outfitted with newer carpeting and ceiling fans. The bathrooms have also been remodeled and adorned with brand new fixtures. All windows are newer, double pane, vinyl windows. Excellent at keeping noise out and helping to keep a cool house during the summer. newer fixtures through out the house, newer laminate flooring, custom painted. Literally, steps away from Grant Elementary School. Minutes away from parks, 91 and 710 freeway and schools.

INTERIOR
* 3 bed / 1.5 bath
* Newer energy efficient AC/Heating mini-split units in each bedroom including living room
* Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, including living room and dining room
* Bonus breakfast nook/office at rear of house
* FULLY FURNISHED
* Open concept living room and dining room
* Carpet in bedrooms, laminate flooring throughout common areas
* Kitchen has high end stainless steel appliances including 5 burner gas stove, granite counter tops
* House is updated throughout
* Newer electric washer and gas dryer included in garage.
* New work bench included in garage
* Small gym in garage which includes treadmill and eliptical

EXTERIOR
* Spacious back yard with patio furniture and wood burning fire pit
* Solar Panels
* Covered carport behind garage
* 2 car garage (but better used for storage)
* 2 BBQ units: 1 propane and 1 smoker/charcoal grill
* 3 propane heaters in backyard: 2 stand-up units and 1 propane fire pit including spare propane tanks
* Front porch light and rear garage lights run off photo cell (turn off/on automatically) for added security.
* Front porch furniture included

-application fee is $35 per adult
-pets considered

To schedule a viewing, please contact Jesus Saucedo at 562-270-0405 x111 for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1512 E 64th St have any available units?
1512 E 64th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 E 64th St have?
Some of 1512 E 64th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 E 64th St currently offering any rent specials?
1512 E 64th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 E 64th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 E 64th St is pet friendly.
Does 1512 E 64th St offer parking?
Yes, 1512 E 64th St offers parking.
Does 1512 E 64th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 E 64th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 E 64th St have a pool?
No, 1512 E 64th St does not have a pool.
Does 1512 E 64th St have accessible units?
No, 1512 E 64th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 E 64th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 E 64th St has units with dishwashers.

