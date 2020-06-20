1512 E 64th St.

Amenities

Completely remodeled, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house with detached 2 car garage in a nice part of Northern Long Beach. Step into the living room and an enjoy all the sunlight coming in thorough the huge front window, make your way to the dining room and into the completely remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets and granite counter tops. Enjoy the convenience of having a laundry room in your garage. All 3 bedrooms have been outfitted with newer carpeting and ceiling fans. The bathrooms have also been remodeled and adorned with brand new fixtures. All windows are newer, double pane, vinyl windows. Excellent at keeping noise out and helping to keep a cool house during the summer. newer fixtures through out the house, newer laminate flooring, custom painted. Literally, steps away from Grant Elementary School. Minutes away from parks, 91 and 710 freeway and schools.



INTERIOR

* 3 bed / 1.5 bath

* Newer energy efficient AC/Heating mini-split units in each bedroom including living room

* Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, including living room and dining room

* Bonus breakfast nook/office at rear of house

* FULLY FURNISHED

* Open concept living room and dining room

* Carpet in bedrooms, laminate flooring throughout common areas

* Kitchen has high end stainless steel appliances including 5 burner gas stove, granite counter tops

* House is updated throughout

* Newer electric washer and gas dryer included in garage.

* New work bench included in garage

* Small gym in garage which includes treadmill and eliptical



EXTERIOR

* Spacious back yard with patio furniture and wood burning fire pit

* Solar Panels

* Covered carport behind garage

* 2 car garage (but better used for storage)

* 2 BBQ units: 1 propane and 1 smoker/charcoal grill

* 3 propane heaters in backyard: 2 stand-up units and 1 propane fire pit including spare propane tanks

* Front porch light and rear garage lights run off photo cell (turn off/on automatically) for added security.

* Front porch furniture included



-application fee is $35 per adult

-pets considered



To schedule a viewing, please contact Jesus Saucedo at 562-270-0405 x111 for an appointment.