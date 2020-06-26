1441 N Anaheim Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

UPCOMING Circle Area 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House with Hardwood Floors, Garage & Yard! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House with Garage, Hardwood Floors & New Paint Throughout



No cosigners

Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount

One year on job, or prior similar job

One year of current rental history

NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED

Credit History Will be Evaluated - Absolutely Nothing in Collections

Tenant to provide proof of renters insurance prior to moving in



For more information please call the office at (562) 498-0159 or visit us at www.abetterproperty.com.



(RLNE4094713)