1441 N Anaheim Place

UPCOMING Circle Area 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House with Hardwood Floors, Garage & Yard! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House with Garage, Hardwood Floors & New Paint Throughout
No cosigners
Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount
One year on job, or prior similar job
One year of current rental history
NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED
Credit History Will be Evaluated - Absolutely Nothing in Collections
Tenant to provide proof of renters insurance prior to moving in
