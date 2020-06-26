All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1441 N Anaheim Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1441 N Anaheim Place
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

1441 N Anaheim Place

1441 N Anaheim Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1441 N Anaheim Pl, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
UPCOMING Circle Area 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House with Hardwood Floors, Garage & Yard! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House with Garage, Hardwood Floors & New Paint Throughout

No cosigners
Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount
One year on job, or prior similar job
One year of current rental history
NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED
Credit History Will be Evaluated - Absolutely Nothing in Collections
Tenant to provide proof of renters insurance prior to moving in

For more information please call the office at (562) 498-0159 or visit us at www.abetterproperty.com.

(RLNE4094713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 N Anaheim Place have any available units?
1441 N Anaheim Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 N Anaheim Place have?
Some of 1441 N Anaheim Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 N Anaheim Place currently offering any rent specials?
1441 N Anaheim Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 N Anaheim Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1441 N Anaheim Place is pet friendly.
Does 1441 N Anaheim Place offer parking?
Yes, 1441 N Anaheim Place offers parking.
Does 1441 N Anaheim Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 N Anaheim Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 N Anaheim Place have a pool?
No, 1441 N Anaheim Place does not have a pool.
Does 1441 N Anaheim Place have accessible units?
No, 1441 N Anaheim Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 N Anaheim Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 N Anaheim Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine