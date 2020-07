1425 E. 1ST ST. #7

Amenities

on-site laundry garage courtyard carpet range refrigerator

Great one bedroom condo in Alamitos Beach area - ONLY 1 BLOCK TO THE BEACH. LARGE, SUNNY UPSTAIRS ONE BEDROOM CONDO OVERLOOKING QUIET COURTYARD. GREAT ALAMITOS BEACH AREA. FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, NEW CARPETING, BLINDS, STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, C/A LAUNDRY ROOM. ONE CAR GARAGE AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $100.00 PER MONTH. NO PETS PLEASE.NON-SMOKING UNIT. MOVE IN SPECIAL: ONE HALF OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT ON APPROVED CREDIT. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 750. MONTH TO MONTH.

VIEWINGS NOW BY KEY CHECK-OUT (562)439-2147



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5676944)