138 E Louise Street

Amenities

parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Three spacious bedrooms including master suite with lots of closet space two full bathrooms. The large back yard offers a relaxing environment for barbecues or quiet evenings in your own outdoor getaway. The living room- dining room has an open flow that gives access to the gorgeous kitchen. New appliances (Stainless steel refrigerator and stand alone stove) with many tastefully styled amenities throughout. Including new cabinets laminate flooring corian counter tops are paired with beautiful back splashes for added vibrant detail and eye appeal. The charming living room is comfortable and elegant with a beautiful accented-fireplace and large brand new windows to let in natural light.