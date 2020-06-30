All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
138 E Louise Street
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:58 AM

138 E Louise Street

138 East Louise Street · No Longer Available
Location

138 East Louise Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Dairy

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Three spacious bedrooms including master suite with lots of closet space two full bathrooms. The large back yard offers a relaxing environment for barbecues or quiet evenings in your own outdoor getaway. The living room- dining room has an open flow that gives access to the gorgeous kitchen. New appliances (Stainless steel refrigerator and stand alone stove) with many tastefully styled amenities throughout. Including new cabinets laminate flooring corian counter tops are paired with beautiful back splashes for added vibrant detail and eye appeal. The charming living room is comfortable and elegant with a beautiful accented-fireplace and large brand new windows to let in natural light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 E Louise Street have any available units?
138 E Louise Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 E Louise Street have?
Some of 138 E Louise Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 E Louise Street currently offering any rent specials?
138 E Louise Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 E Louise Street pet-friendly?
No, 138 E Louise Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 138 E Louise Street offer parking?
Yes, 138 E Louise Street offers parking.
Does 138 E Louise Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 E Louise Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 E Louise Street have a pool?
No, 138 E Louise Street does not have a pool.
Does 138 E Louise Street have accessible units?
No, 138 E Louise Street does not have accessible units.
Does 138 E Louise Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 E Louise Street does not have units with dishwashers.

