Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1337 Bennett Avenue

1337 Bennett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1337 Bennett Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
TEXT/CALL 949-702-1955 Listing Agent Kathleen Monroe for private showings. 1 mile to the beach. Welcome home to this charming 2 bedroom rental. Beautifully landscaped and impressive architectural details create curbside appeal. You will love the over sized covered veranda. Once inside you will appreciate the spacious living room that is open to the formal dining room. Two nice size bedrooms. One large shared bathroom with two entrances and double sinks. The galley kitchen is light and bright with plenty of counter space and double pantry. Off the kitchen is a small back porch that leads to the well manicured backyard ready for you to enjoy. This home includes a long drive way that will accommodate two parked cars. The laundry is located in the garage and washer/dryer are shared with the back one bedroom unit. Rent includes, water, gas and trash. This home is conveniently located in Long Beach to shopping, restaurants and a short drive to the beach. Do you like to play golf? This home is FORE you. Just down the street from Recreation Park and Big Rec (18 holes) and Little Rec (9 holes). Come enjoy all that Long Beach has to offer. Call for appointment. No dogs. One cat may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 Bennett Avenue have any available units?
1337 Bennett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1337 Bennett Avenue have?
Some of 1337 Bennett Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1337 Bennett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1337 Bennett Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 Bennett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1337 Bennett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1337 Bennett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1337 Bennett Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1337 Bennett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1337 Bennett Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 Bennett Avenue have a pool?
No, 1337 Bennett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1337 Bennett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1337 Bennett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 Bennett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1337 Bennett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
