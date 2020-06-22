1337 Bennett Avenue

Amenities

TEXT/CALL 949-702-1955 Listing Agent Kathleen Monroe for private showings. 1 mile to the beach. Welcome home to this charming 2 bedroom rental. Beautifully landscaped and impressive architectural details create curbside appeal. You will love the over sized covered veranda. Once inside you will appreciate the spacious living room that is open to the formal dining room. Two nice size bedrooms. One large shared bathroom with two entrances and double sinks. The galley kitchen is light and bright with plenty of counter space and double pantry. Off the kitchen is a small back porch that leads to the well manicured backyard ready for you to enjoy. This home includes a long drive way that will accommodate two parked cars. The laundry is located in the garage and washer/dryer are shared with the back one bedroom unit. Rent includes, water, gas and trash. This home is conveniently located in Long Beach to shopping, restaurants and a short drive to the beach. Do you like to play golf? This home is FORE you. Just down the street from Recreation Park and Big Rec (18 holes) and Little Rec (9 holes). Come enjoy all that Long Beach has to offer. Call for appointment. No dogs. One cat may be considered.