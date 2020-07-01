132 Ximeno Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Newly remodeled upper unit of duplex in Belmont Shore just 2 blocks from the sand and ocean. Very close to the pool, and pier. Updated in 2018, a great new look! Wood look vinyl tile, new bath fixtures, and a large gorgeous kitchen with room for breakfast table. The kitchen has newer lower cabinets in stylish grey, with white uppers and complementary grey and white quartz new counter tops. Appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove were all replaced and there is a newer stackable washer and dryer in the attached laundry room. Bedroom are large with the biggest able to accommodate a king size bed, dresser and chair. There is a large extra closet in the living area as well. The living room and dining are open to each other and face the street and has newer 2018 windows, blinds and a French door to the balcony that runs the entire front. One car garage is included. 1 year lease, good credit please. Square footage is estimated. Submit for pets. Call for Appointment to see, 562-708-1235