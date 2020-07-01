All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
132 Ximeno Avenue
132 Ximeno Avenue

132 Ximeno Avenue · No Longer Available
Long Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

132 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Newly remodeled upper unit of duplex in Belmont Shore just 2 blocks from the sand and ocean. Very close to the pool, and pier. Updated in 2018, a great new look! Wood look vinyl tile, new bath fixtures, and a large gorgeous kitchen with room for breakfast table. The kitchen has newer lower cabinets in stylish grey, with white uppers and complementary grey and white quartz new counter tops. Appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove were all replaced and there is a newer stackable washer and dryer in the attached laundry room. Bedroom are large with the biggest able to accommodate a king size bed, dresser and chair. There is a large extra closet in the living area as well. The living room and dining are open to each other and face the street and has newer 2018 windows, blinds and a French door to the balcony that runs the entire front. One car garage is included. 1 year lease, good credit please. Square footage is estimated. Submit for pets. Call for Appointment to see, 562-708-1235

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Ximeno Avenue have any available units?
132 Ximeno Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 Ximeno Avenue have?
Some of 132 Ximeno Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Ximeno Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
132 Ximeno Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Ximeno Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Ximeno Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 132 Ximeno Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 132 Ximeno Avenue offers parking.
Does 132 Ximeno Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 Ximeno Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Ximeno Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 132 Ximeno Avenue has a pool.
Does 132 Ximeno Avenue have accessible units?
No, 132 Ximeno Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Ximeno Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Ximeno Avenue has units with dishwashers.

