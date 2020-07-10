All apartments in Long Beach
132 Argonne
132 Argonne

132 Argonne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

132 Argonne Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Belmont Shore: Stylish Classic Spanish Duplex Upper Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, Living Room With Decorative Fireplace With Mantel, Formal Dining Room With Built-In Cabinet, Wood Flooring Throughout, Remodeled Kitchen With New White Cabinets, Quartz Counter Tops, Tile Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Breakfast Bar And Breakfast Nook, Remodeled Bathroom With Tile Flooring, Quartz Counter Tops, New Tub And Tile Walls, Classic Spanish Arches, Laundry Area With Laundry Hook Ups (Stackable), Back Staircase For Access, Front Porch Area, Huge Sun Deck off 2nd Bedroom, Wall A/C, Single Enclosed Garage With Opener, 2 Blocks To The Beach, Walking Distance To 2nd Street Restaurants, Shops, And More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Argonne have any available units?
132 Argonne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 Argonne have?
Some of 132 Argonne's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Argonne currently offering any rent specials?
132 Argonne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Argonne pet-friendly?
No, 132 Argonne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 132 Argonne offer parking?
Yes, 132 Argonne offers parking.
Does 132 Argonne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Argonne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Argonne have a pool?
No, 132 Argonne does not have a pool.
Does 132 Argonne have accessible units?
No, 132 Argonne does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Argonne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Argonne has units with dishwashers.

