1236 N Loma Vista Dr.

Available 11/27/19 Remodeled Studio with In-unit laundry - Property Id: 182953
Remodeled apartment with in unit laundry. Charming duplex. Large kitchen with new cabinets and quartz countertop. Engineered wood floors throughout. New blinds and fan. Large walk in closet. Lots of windows, front, and back door for breeze. Includes yard for barbeques, gardening, or anything you choose. Shared driveway and lots of street parking. Washer/dryer hook-ups in the unit! This is the ideal studio apartment. Nestled in the historic Wilmore district with many parks. Blocks to downtown nightlife and walking distance to fine dining on Pine Ave. Walk to blue line transit. This area of Long Beach has it all and you will have easy access to beaches, dining, parks, bars, the convention center, shoreline harbor, The Pike, and Aquarium of the Pacific. Cross streets: Magnolia and N Loma Vista. Available 11/27. Remodel is in process, but I included pics of the type of cabinets and counter that is being installed.
No pets
No smoking
620+ credit
1300 deposit
