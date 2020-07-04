All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated November 27 2019

1236 N Loma Vista Dr.

1236 Loma Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1236 Loma Vista Drive, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Available 11/27/19 Remodeled Studio with In-unit laundry - Property Id: 182953

Remodeled apartment with in unit laundry. Charming duplex. Large kitchen with new cabinets and quartz countertop. Engineered wood floors throughout. New blinds and fan. Large walk in closet. Lots of windows, front, and back door for breeze. Includes yard for barbeques, gardening, or anything you choose. Shared driveway and lots of street parking. Washer/dryer hook-ups in the unit! This is the ideal studio apartment. Nestled in the historic Wilmore district with many parks. Blocks to downtown nightlife and walking distance to fine dining on Pine Ave. Walk to blue line transit. This area of Long Beach has it all and you will have easy access to beaches, dining, parks, bars, the convention center, shoreline harbor, The Pike, and Aquarium of the Pacific. Cross streets: Magnolia and N Loma Vista. Available 11/27. Remodel is in process, but I included pics of the type of cabinets and counter that is being installed.
No pets
No smoking
620+ credit
1300 deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/182953p
Property Id 182953

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5346710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 N Loma Vista Dr. have any available units?
1236 N Loma Vista Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1236 N Loma Vista Dr. have?
Some of 1236 N Loma Vista Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 N Loma Vista Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1236 N Loma Vista Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 N Loma Vista Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1236 N Loma Vista Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1236 N Loma Vista Dr. offer parking?
No, 1236 N Loma Vista Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1236 N Loma Vista Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 N Loma Vista Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 N Loma Vista Dr. have a pool?
No, 1236 N Loma Vista Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1236 N Loma Vista Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1236 N Loma Vista Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 N Loma Vista Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1236 N Loma Vista Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

