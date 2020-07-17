All apartments in Long Beach
Location

123 Saint Joseph Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
For those who want the best one bedroom apartment, that shows like a Rodeo Drive Beverly Hills apartment, this is it! It is located in the heart of Belmont Shore. This impressive apartment is located just two and one half blocks from the beach! Everything has been completely remodeled with an unbelievable kitchen & bathroom. There are top of the line appliances; you will find the kitchen with an LG stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator & a six burner range with a grill for indoor grilling along with plenty of kitchen cabinets. The stunning bathroom is equipped with Kohler fixtures & a state of the arts shower. There is a lovely front patio to enjoy the beautiful beach atmosphere along with a private back patio. There is a washer & dryer hook-up in the one car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Saint Joseph Avenue have any available units?
123 Saint Joseph Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Saint Joseph Avenue have?
Some of 123 Saint Joseph Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Saint Joseph Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
123 Saint Joseph Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Saint Joseph Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 123 Saint Joseph Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 123 Saint Joseph Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 123 Saint Joseph Avenue offers parking.
Does 123 Saint Joseph Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Saint Joseph Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Saint Joseph Avenue have a pool?
No, 123 Saint Joseph Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 123 Saint Joseph Avenue have accessible units?
No, 123 Saint Joseph Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Saint Joseph Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Saint Joseph Avenue has units with dishwashers.
