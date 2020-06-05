Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking

122 Elm Ave. #06 Available 10/07/19 Wonderful Downtown Studio Condo at "The Grayson Arms" - This studio apartment is located in a fantastic location in the heart of Downtown Long Beach! Corner studio with an in-unit washer & dryer, stove and refrigerator. Walking distance to East Village Restaurants, coffee shops, and bars and only a few blocks away from The Pike and Shoreline Village. Nice view of Elm Ave/1st St. intersection with a walk score of 97! Parking Available from the City of Long Beach (mere steps away from your apartment) for approx $50/mo. Building is located on Elm Ave. and 1st St, One block from Ocean Blvd. Water, hot water and Trash Paid by the HOA.



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



No Pets Allowed



