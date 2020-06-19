All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1201 East Ocean Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1201 East Ocean Boulevard
Last updated July 23 2019 at 8:48 AM

1201 East Ocean Boulevard

1201 E Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1201 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Experience living in Old Town Orange in this beautiful 1940s custom built home with its bungalow style architecture, original wood flooring, and abundant interior and exterior amenities. This home has a fabulous location; walking distance to historic Old Towne Orange Plaza (The Circle), Chapman University. An easy 15 minute drive to Disneyland, and about 3.5 miles to Angel Stadium, and Honda Center!

Upon entering the property, this tastefully furnished home offers a sense of seclusion, serenity and a romantic feeling of the past. Lounge by the pool, sip wine at the fire pit, or entertain at the large BBQ island, the grounds have plenty of spaces for all your needs. While you relax on the patio, enjoy the scent of the citrus trees throughout the property, swaying palms and mature landscape where the sounds of birdlife abound.

The spacious master bedroom features blackout shades, high beamed ceilings, and a master bath with a large walk-in dressing closet. The oversized custom shower has dual shower heads, and a rustic stone design. The loft area, located outside the master bedroom, can be used as an office or work studio, spacious enough for any executive. The downstairs boasts a gourmet kitchen that has 2 islands which are fantastic for entertaining. The large formal dining room has plenty of room to host a large dinner party. A separate breakfast room makes for quaint informal dining. There are gas fireplaces; formal living room, dining room, and family room. Indoor laundry room. Numerous custom features include extensive built-ins and storage spaces, beamed ceilings, brick detailing, and original artwork throughout. Two bedrooms downstairs are furnished with queen sized beds. All mattresses have memory foam toppers for added comfort.

Whether its a chilly winter day where you may choose to light the gas fireplace, or a warm day and kick on the A/C after a swim, this house has so much charm, you wont want to leave.

1-3 month rental: Utilities included are,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 East Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
1201 East Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 East Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 1201 East Ocean Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 East Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1201 East Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 East Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1201 East Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1201 East Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1201 East Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1201 East Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 East Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 East Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1201 East Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1201 East Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1201 East Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 East Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 East Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine