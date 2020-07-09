All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated August 15 2019 at 8:52 AM

12 W Pleasant St

12 W Pleasant St · No Longer Available
Location

12 W Pleasant St, Long Beach, CA 90805
Sutter

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
This one bedroom, one bathroom custom painted downstairs unit will allow a maximum of three residents, has new carpet in the bedroom and living room, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, newer dual pane windows in the bedroom and bathroom, ceiling fan in the bedroom, and includes one off-street assigned parking space. Resident is responsible to supply his/her own appliances. Landlord pays for water, resident responsible for all other utilities. Rent is $1225.00/mo and security deposit is $1300.00 on approved applicant, available for a one year lease. No pets except those allowable by law, such as a service animal with proper verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 W Pleasant St have any available units?
12 W Pleasant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 12 W Pleasant St currently offering any rent specials?
12 W Pleasant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 W Pleasant St pet-friendly?
No, 12 W Pleasant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 12 W Pleasant St offer parking?
Yes, 12 W Pleasant St offers parking.
Does 12 W Pleasant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 W Pleasant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 W Pleasant St have a pool?
No, 12 W Pleasant St does not have a pool.
Does 12 W Pleasant St have accessible units?
No, 12 W Pleasant St does not have accessible units.
Does 12 W Pleasant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 W Pleasant St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 W Pleasant St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 W Pleasant St does not have units with air conditioning.

