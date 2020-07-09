12 W Pleasant St

Amenities

parking ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities parking

This one bedroom, one bathroom custom painted downstairs unit will allow a maximum of three residents, has new carpet in the bedroom and living room, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, newer dual pane windows in the bedroom and bathroom, ceiling fan in the bedroom, and includes one off-street assigned parking space. Resident is responsible to supply his/her own appliances. Landlord pays for water, resident responsible for all other utilities. Rent is $1225.00/mo and security deposit is $1300.00 on approved applicant, available for a one year lease. No pets except those allowable by law, such as a service animal with proper verification.