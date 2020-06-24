1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage pet friendly

1148 Molino Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804 - Property Id: 108474



Come home to this roomy and comfortable 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with 2 designated carports in a gated community with gated garage. Water and trash are included.



The unit includes vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, private master bath, ceramic tile showers, long balcony with view that is perfect for entertaining guests. The community has secured access code entry and gated parking garage.



Close to Cal State Long Beach; Long Beach City College; recreational parks and golfing. Less than two miles from the beach. Easy access to 405 freeway and Pacific Coast Highway and Long Beach Airport.



Pets are not allowed. Credit check fee applies. 1 year lease $1,600/month. $1,200 Security Deposit O.A.C. Dedicated management on call to make sure any issues are handled quickly. For viewing contact management team at 888-682-2290

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108474

Property Id 108474



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4794653)