All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5

1148 Molino Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1148 Molino Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
pet friendly
1148 Molino Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804 - Property Id: 108474

Come home to this roomy and comfortable 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with 2 designated carports in a gated community with gated garage. Water and trash are included.

The unit includes vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, private master bath, ceramic tile showers, long balcony with view that is perfect for entertaining guests. The community has secured access code entry and gated parking garage.

Close to Cal State Long Beach; Long Beach City College; recreational parks and golfing. Less than two miles from the beach. Easy access to 405 freeway and Pacific Coast Highway and Long Beach Airport.

Pets are not allowed. Credit check fee applies. 1 year lease $1,600/month. $1,200 Security Deposit O.A.C. Dedicated management on call to make sure any issues are handled quickly. For viewing contact management team at 888-682-2290
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108474
Property Id 108474

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4794653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5 have any available units?
1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5 have?
Some of 1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1148 Molino Avenue Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine