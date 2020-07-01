All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1100 E 3rd St #103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1100 E 3rd St #103
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

1100 E 3rd St #103

1100 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1100 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bike storage
lobby
media room
New York Style Loft! - This stunning property is located close to the beach in the historic Ebell Theater! With one bedroom one bathroom and over 1200 square feet of living space this furnished property boasts a comfortable and contemporary feel. There are gorgeous polished concrete floors, beautiful Venetian plaster, and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen is very modern and comes with newer cabinetry and granite counters. Stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave are included. There is a spacious balcony off the living room with view. The bathroom is newly remodeled and is simply stunning. There is private inside laundry. Two side by side parking spaces come with this property. The community boasts secure entry, a community gym, lobby and bike storage. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 1100 E. 3rd St., in Long Beach, CA 90802.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE3336392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 E 3rd St #103 have any available units?
1100 E 3rd St #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 E 3rd St #103 have?
Some of 1100 E 3rd St #103's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 E 3rd St #103 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 E 3rd St #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 E 3rd St #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 E 3rd St #103 is pet friendly.
Does 1100 E 3rd St #103 offer parking?
Yes, 1100 E 3rd St #103 offers parking.
Does 1100 E 3rd St #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 E 3rd St #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 E 3rd St #103 have a pool?
No, 1100 E 3rd St #103 does not have a pool.
Does 1100 E 3rd St #103 have accessible units?
No, 1100 E 3rd St #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 E 3rd St #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 E 3rd St #103 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine