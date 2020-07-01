1100 E 3rd St #103

Amenities

New York Style Loft! - This stunning property is located close to the beach in the historic Ebell Theater! With one bedroom one bathroom and over 1200 square feet of living space this furnished property boasts a comfortable and contemporary feel. There are gorgeous polished concrete floors, beautiful Venetian plaster, and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen is very modern and comes with newer cabinetry and granite counters. Stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave are included. There is a spacious balcony off the living room with view. The bathroom is newly remodeled and is simply stunning. There is private inside laundry. Two side by side parking spaces come with this property. The community boasts secure entry, a community gym, lobby and bike storage. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 1100 E. 3rd St., in Long Beach, CA 90802.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



