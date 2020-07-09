All apartments in Long Beach
1080 Temple Ave.
1080 Temple Ave.

1080 Temple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1080 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8aabd110ab ---- Check out this awesome 2BD-2BA unit in Long Beach, CA! This unit has stunning dark wood laminate floors and fresh paint through out. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a stove, oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher!. As if this wasn't enough this unit also comes fully equipped with a washer/dyer combo! Unit comes with a private balcony as well. Make this community your next home-inquire today! *Gated community *2 covered parking spaces *Washer/Dyer combo in unit *Utilities included: Garbage and water $1,850.00 Rent $1,850.00 Deposit $225 Move in/ Move out inspection Fee Tenant liability insurance required - must show proof upon move in or enroll in RPM insurance for $12.50 per month $39 Non-refundable Application Fee Criteria -620 FICO Score -3x monthly rent in gross income -No Evictions -2 year work history -Positive feedback from landlords

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 Temple Ave. have any available units?
1080 Temple Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 Temple Ave. have?
Some of 1080 Temple Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 Temple Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Temple Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Temple Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1080 Temple Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1080 Temple Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1080 Temple Ave. offers parking.
Does 1080 Temple Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 Temple Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Temple Ave. have a pool?
No, 1080 Temple Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1080 Temple Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1080 Temple Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Temple Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080 Temple Ave. has units with dishwashers.

