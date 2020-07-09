1080 Temple Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8aabd110ab ---- Check out this awesome 2BD-2BA unit in Long Beach, CA! This unit has stunning dark wood laminate floors and fresh paint through out. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a stove, oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher!. As if this wasn't enough this unit also comes fully equipped with a washer/dyer combo! Unit comes with a private balcony as well. Make this community your next home-inquire today! *Gated community *2 covered parking spaces *Washer/Dyer combo in unit *Utilities included: Garbage and water $1,850.00 Rent $1,850.00 Deposit $225 Move in/ Move out inspection Fee Tenant liability insurance required - must show proof upon move in or enroll in RPM insurance for $12.50 per month $39 Non-refundable Application Fee Criteria -620 FICO Score -3x monthly rent in gross income -No Evictions -2 year work history -Positive feedback from landlords