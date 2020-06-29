1054 Ximeno Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated tennis court range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry tennis court

Classic Spanish Duplex lower unit Close to Recreation Park Golf Course and Wilson high. All the charm you would expect with arched doorways, beamed ceilings, loads of storage and original hardwood floors. This super private first floor unit has a formal living room, spacious kitchen, eat in dining area with access to private shared back patio. Separated bedrooms allow for privacy. Remodeled bathroom in hallway. New appliances. On site laundry in a spacious laundry room. Close to everything from tennis to lawn bowling, transportation and Belmont Heights.