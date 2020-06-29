All apartments in Long Beach
1054 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
tennis court
Classic Spanish Duplex lower unit Close to Recreation Park Golf Course and Wilson high. All the charm you would expect with arched doorways, beamed ceilings, loads of storage and original hardwood floors. This super private first floor unit has a formal living room, spacious kitchen, eat in dining area with access to private shared back patio. Separated bedrooms allow for privacy. Remodeled bathroom in hallway. New appliances. On site laundry in a spacious laundry room. Close to everything from tennis to lawn bowling, transportation and Belmont Heights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 Ximeno Avenue have any available units?
1054 Ximeno Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1054 Ximeno Avenue have?
Some of 1054 Ximeno Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 Ximeno Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1054 Ximeno Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 Ximeno Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1054 Ximeno Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1054 Ximeno Avenue offer parking?
No, 1054 Ximeno Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1054 Ximeno Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1054 Ximeno Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 Ximeno Avenue have a pool?
No, 1054 Ximeno Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1054 Ximeno Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1054 Ximeno Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 Ximeno Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1054 Ximeno Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
