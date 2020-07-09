All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated January 14 2020 at 2:24 AM

1053 1/2 Alamitos Avenue

1053 1/2 Alamitos Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1053 1/2 Alamitos Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

Available now! A true rare find! Entire unit is new! Your own private fenced back yard and no common walls! wow! The driveway is included for parking. One bedroom one bath apartment. Dual pane windows, range/oven included, owner may supply fridge upon request. Landlord pays water and trash. This apartment accepts Long Beach Section 8 vouchers and other housing programs.

RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 2.5x the rent, no smoking, no past evictions.

TO VIEW CONDO: Call Daniel and press 1 @ 562-203-0601 or request information for follow up.

TO APPLY: Go to casadorealestate.com and/or click application. Casado Real Estate Inc. is a full service property management and leasing company.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 1/2 Alamitos Avenue have any available units?
1053 1/2 Alamitos Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1053 1/2 Alamitos Avenue have?
Some of 1053 1/2 Alamitos Avenue's amenities include parking, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1053 1/2 Alamitos Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1053 1/2 Alamitos Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 1/2 Alamitos Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1053 1/2 Alamitos Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1053 1/2 Alamitos Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1053 1/2 Alamitos Avenue offers parking.
Does 1053 1/2 Alamitos Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 1/2 Alamitos Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 1/2 Alamitos Avenue have a pool?
No, 1053 1/2 Alamitos Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1053 1/2 Alamitos Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1053 1/2 Alamitos Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 1/2 Alamitos Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1053 1/2 Alamitos Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

