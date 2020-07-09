1053 1/2 Alamitos Avenue

Amenities

Available now! A true rare find! Entire unit is new! Your own private fenced back yard and no common walls! wow! The driveway is included for parking. One bedroom one bath apartment. Dual pane windows, range/oven included, owner may supply fridge upon request. Landlord pays water and trash. This apartment accepts Long Beach Section 8 vouchers and other housing programs.



RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 2.5x the rent, no smoking, no past evictions.



TO VIEW CONDO: Call Daniel and press 1 @ 562-203-0601 or request information for follow up.



TO APPLY: Go to casadorealestate.com and/or click application. Casado Real Estate Inc. is a full service property management and leasing company.