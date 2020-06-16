1047 E 1st St 7

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dogs allowed recently renovated range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated & Steps from the Beach! - Property Id: 163168



JUST RENOVATED!

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath with lots of closet space

Upper unit and shares no walls

Hardwood floors throughout



AMAZING LOCATION - STEPS FROM THE OCEAN, THE PIKE, PINE STREET AND ALL THE BEST PLACES IN ALAMITOS BEACH/ DOWNTOWN LONG BEACH.



INCLUDES : FRIDGE & STOVE



Small dog, O.K. for additional deposit of $250



Deposit: $2,000



Onsite laundry



Security door

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163168p

Property Id 163168



(RLNE5186962)