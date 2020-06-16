All apartments in Long Beach
1047 E 1st St 7
1047 E 1st St 7

1047 East 1st Street · (562) 852-9199
1047 East 1st Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Unit Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
recently renovated
range
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated & Steps from the Beach! - Property Id: 163168

JUST RENOVATED!
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath with lots of closet space
Upper unit and shares no walls
Hardwood floors throughout

AMAZING LOCATION - STEPS FROM THE OCEAN, THE PIKE, PINE STREET AND ALL THE BEST PLACES IN ALAMITOS BEACH/ DOWNTOWN LONG BEACH.

INCLUDES : FRIDGE & STOVE

Small dog, O.K. for additional deposit of $250

Deposit: $2,000

Onsite laundry

Security door
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163168p
Property Id 163168

(RLNE5186962)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1047 E 1st St 7 have any available units?
1047 E 1st St 7 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1047 E 1st St 7 have?
Some of 1047 E 1st St 7's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 E 1st St 7 currently offering any rent specials?
1047 E 1st St 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 E 1st St 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1047 E 1st St 7 is pet friendly.
Does 1047 E 1st St 7 offer parking?
No, 1047 E 1st St 7 does not offer parking.
Does 1047 E 1st St 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 E 1st St 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 E 1st St 7 have a pool?
No, 1047 E 1st St 7 does not have a pool.
Does 1047 E 1st St 7 have accessible units?
No, 1047 E 1st St 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 E 1st St 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1047 E 1st St 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
