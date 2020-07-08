All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

1029 Magnolia Ave

1029 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1029 Magnolia Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Magnolia/10th - 1 bed - Property Id: 178751

Unit is ready December 1, 2019. Please review photos before requesting showing.

Clean and highly kept up property with onsite manager. A centrally located apartment building with easy access to Downtown Long Beach and the 405 Freeway. Insides are clean & renovated. Outsides have a clean up-kept look with wonderful landscaping & fully gated property. Laundry on site.

Very cozy and private. Large 1 bedroom
Appliances: Stove Range & Heater.

Utilities included: Water, Sewer, Gas for Hot Water Cleaned/Renovated: Paint, bathroom, updated kitchen.

**Text David: 310-569-22 five six**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/178751p
Property Id 178751

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5327047)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Magnolia Ave have any available units?
1029 Magnolia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 Magnolia Ave have?
Some of 1029 Magnolia Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 Magnolia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Magnolia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Magnolia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1029 Magnolia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1029 Magnolia Ave offer parking?
No, 1029 Magnolia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1029 Magnolia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 Magnolia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Magnolia Ave have a pool?
No, 1029 Magnolia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1029 Magnolia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1029 Magnolia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Magnolia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 Magnolia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

