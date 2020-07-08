1029 Magnolia Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Magnolia/10th - 1 bed - Property Id: 178751



Unit is ready December 1, 2019. Please review photos before requesting showing.



Clean and highly kept up property with onsite manager. A centrally located apartment building with easy access to Downtown Long Beach and the 405 Freeway. Insides are clean & renovated. Outsides have a clean up-kept look with wonderful landscaping & fully gated property. Laundry on site.



Very cozy and private. Large 1 bedroom

Appliances: Stove Range & Heater.



Utilities included: Water, Sewer, Gas for Hot Water Cleaned/Renovated: Paint, bathroom, updated kitchen.



**Text David: 310-569-22 five six**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/178751p

No Pets Allowed



