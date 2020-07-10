101 East 69th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking internet access

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in North Long Beach. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, gas, internet and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Cinnamon Buckhalter at 346-971-7326 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.