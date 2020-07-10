All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:10 AM

101 East 69th Way

101 East 69th Way · No Longer Available
Location

101 East 69th Way, Long Beach, CA 90805
Freeway Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
internet access
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in North Long Beach. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, gas, internet and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Cinnamon Buckhalter at 346-971-7326 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 East 69th Way have any available units?
101 East 69th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 East 69th Way have?
Some of 101 East 69th Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 East 69th Way currently offering any rent specials?
101 East 69th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 East 69th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 East 69th Way is pet friendly.
Does 101 East 69th Way offer parking?
Yes, 101 East 69th Way offers parking.
Does 101 East 69th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 East 69th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 East 69th Way have a pool?
No, 101 East 69th Way does not have a pool.
Does 101 East 69th Way have accessible units?
Yes, 101 East 69th Way has accessible units.
Does 101 East 69th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 East 69th Way does not have units with dishwashers.

