All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1000 E Ocean Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1000 E Ocean Boulevard
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

1000 E Ocean Boulevard

1000 Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1000 Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
yoga
Located in one of Long Beach's premiere and most sought after on the beach complexes, "1000 Ocean" is sure to impress! This is the most popular floor plan in the community and offers a terrific open layout with approx. 1900sf of gracious living space. The home has been completely repainted and offers brand new carpet in the bedrooms and wood floors throughout the living areas and kitchen and the bathrooms have fantastic travertine flooring as well. This terrific ocean view home is located on the highly desired corner location with only one common wall and a full wrap around deck that offers the only private direct access in the community from your fabulous private balcony onto the pool/spa area, so its like having your own private pool and spa!! The home offers stainless kitchen appliances, granite kitchen counter tops, crown molding, dual pane windows, private inside laundry room, master bath Jacuzzi tub, upgraded bathrooms and more! The "1000 Ocean" complex is located right on the sand with private secure beach access, onsite building ambassador, pool, spa, gym, yoga studio, game room, rec room, card room, billiard room and lushly landscaped and well maintained grounds. It is truly resort styled living right on the sand with nearby shopping, entertaining, Belmont Shore, Downtown, Pike Entertainment complex, East Village Art's District and so much more are easily accessible. You also have 2 private and secure parking spaces inside the complex and additional private storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 E Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
1000 E Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 E Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 1000 E Ocean Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 E Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1000 E Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 E Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1000 E Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1000 E Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1000 E Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1000 E Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 E Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1000 E Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1000 E Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1000 E Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 E Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 E Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine