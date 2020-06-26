1000 E Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Located in one of Long Beach's premiere and most sought after on the beach complexes, "1000 Ocean" is sure to impress! This is the most popular floor plan in the community and offers a terrific open layout with approx. 1900sf of gracious living space. The home has been completely repainted and offers brand new carpet in the bedrooms and wood floors throughout the living areas and kitchen and the bathrooms have fantastic travertine flooring as well. This terrific ocean view home is located on the highly desired corner location with only one common wall and a full wrap around deck that offers the only private direct access in the community from your fabulous private balcony onto the pool/spa area, so its like having your own private pool and spa!! The home offers stainless kitchen appliances, granite kitchen counter tops, crown molding, dual pane windows, private inside laundry room, master bath Jacuzzi tub, upgraded bathrooms and more! The "1000 Ocean" complex is located right on the sand with private secure beach access, onsite building ambassador, pool, spa, gym, yoga studio, game room, rec room, card room, billiard room and lushly landscaped and well maintained grounds. It is truly resort styled living right on the sand with nearby shopping, entertaining, Belmont Shore, Downtown, Pike Entertainment complex, East Village Art's District and so much more are easily accessible. You also have 2 private and secure parking spaces inside the complex and additional private storage!