Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

100 Atlantic Ave. #209

100 Atlantic Avenue · (424) 888-6445
Location

100 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 100 Atlantic Ave. #209 · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in the heart of East Village Long Beach - Move in special $500 off of one month rent
Boc

This two bedroom condo is a highly desirable end unit that features a galley style kitchen with nice kitchen cabinetry, wood laminate flooring, an upgraded bathroom. It has a plenty of natural light and an ocean breeze floats in from the living room area. The bedrooms have ample storage in their closet and natural lit as well. This condo is located on the 2nd floor. About the building “The Royal Palms was designed by architects Francis O. Merchant and Richard Shelley, and is a mid-century building situated 2 blocks from Alamitos beach in a fun, walkable (WalkScore is 96!) and trending neighborhood featuring a diverse mix of local galleries, cafes and a multitude of public transportation options”
It is nestled close to the beach, the Art district, downtown Long Beach, the Aquarium of the Pacific, shopping, restaurants, etc. Lastly, the building also hosts onsite laundry and a swimming pool.
Street Parking

Please reach out to Katya at katya.hawkmgmt@gmail.com, or call 424-777-9848 ext 102

-Broker License: 01924661

(RLNE5834409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Atlantic Ave. #209 have any available units?
100 Atlantic Ave. #209 has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Atlantic Ave. #209 have?
Some of 100 Atlantic Ave. #209's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Atlantic Ave. #209 currently offering any rent specials?
100 Atlantic Ave. #209 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Atlantic Ave. #209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Atlantic Ave. #209 is pet friendly.
Does 100 Atlantic Ave. #209 offer parking?
No, 100 Atlantic Ave. #209 does not offer parking.
Does 100 Atlantic Ave. #209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Atlantic Ave. #209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Atlantic Ave. #209 have a pool?
Yes, 100 Atlantic Ave. #209 has a pool.
Does 100 Atlantic Ave. #209 have accessible units?
No, 100 Atlantic Ave. #209 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Atlantic Ave. #209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Atlantic Ave. #209 does not have units with dishwashers.
