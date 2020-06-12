100 Atlantic Ave. #209

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in the heart of East Village Long Beach - Move in special $500 off of one month rent

This two bedroom condo is a highly desirable end unit that features a galley style kitchen with nice kitchen cabinetry, wood laminate flooring, an upgraded bathroom. It has a plenty of natural light and an ocean breeze floats in from the living room area. The bedrooms have ample storage in their closet and natural lit as well. This condo is located on the 2nd floor. About the building “The Royal Palms was designed by architects Francis O. Merchant and Richard Shelley, and is a mid-century building situated 2 blocks from Alamitos beach in a fun, walkable (WalkScore is 96!) and trending neighborhood featuring a diverse mix of local galleries, cafes and a multitude of public transportation options”

It is nestled close to the beach, the Art district, downtown Long Beach, the Aquarium of the Pacific, shopping, restaurants, etc. Lastly, the building also hosts onsite laundry and a swimming pool.

Street Parking



Please reach out to Katya at katya.hawkmgmt@gmail.com, or call 424-777-9848 ext 102



-Broker License: 01924661



(RLNE5834409)