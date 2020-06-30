48 Hyacinth

Amenities

This is a beautiful modern-styled estate features an approx. 4,500 Square foot home in Baker Ranch, Lake Forest. It is ideally set on an 8,541 square foot lot at the end of a cul-de-sac and dominating terrain features, providing 270 degrees of panoramic hills and city light views. Greeted by a dramatic entry with spiral staircase and high cathedral ceiling, the house has a spacious formal living room and family room with fireplace. Along with a separate Chef's kitchen, a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances opens onto the expansive dining room and living room, all featuring granite counter tops. Very functional floor plan features six bedroom suites & 6.5 baths. Five upstairs bedrooms & one on the first floor. Gorgeous master suite with a remarkable spa-bathing suite, walk-in closet, and sitting area offers unsurpassed city light views. Picturesque back yard with panoramic views of the city. This property is currently the listed housing with the largest area and number of rooms in the community of Baker Ranch. MUST SEE.