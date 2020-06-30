All apartments in Lake Forest
48 Hyacinth
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

48 Hyacinth

48 Hyacinth · No Longer Available
Location

48 Hyacinth, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
This is a beautiful modern-styled estate features an approx. 4,500 Square foot home in Baker Ranch, Lake Forest. It is ideally set on an 8,541 square foot lot at the end of a cul-de-sac and dominating terrain features, providing 270 degrees of panoramic hills and city light views. Greeted by a dramatic entry with spiral staircase and high cathedral ceiling, the house has a spacious formal living room and family room with fireplace. Along with a separate Chef's kitchen, a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances opens onto the expansive dining room and living room, all featuring granite counter tops. Very functional floor plan features six bedroom suites & 6.5 baths. Five upstairs bedrooms & one on the first floor. Gorgeous master suite with a remarkable spa-bathing suite, walk-in closet, and sitting area offers unsurpassed city light views. Picturesque back yard with panoramic views of the city. This property is currently the listed housing with the largest area and number of rooms in the community of Baker Ranch. MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Hyacinth have any available units?
48 Hyacinth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 48 Hyacinth have?
Some of 48 Hyacinth's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Hyacinth currently offering any rent specials?
48 Hyacinth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Hyacinth pet-friendly?
No, 48 Hyacinth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 48 Hyacinth offer parking?
No, 48 Hyacinth does not offer parking.
Does 48 Hyacinth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Hyacinth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Hyacinth have a pool?
No, 48 Hyacinth does not have a pool.
Does 48 Hyacinth have accessible units?
No, 48 Hyacinth does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Hyacinth have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Hyacinth does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Hyacinth have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Hyacinth does not have units with air conditioning.

