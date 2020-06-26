302 Summit Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This beautiful cape code style house is within the Summit Crest community located on a corner lot with no one behind. It features one bedroom downstairs currently used as an office with adjacent full bathroom, open floor plan kitchen, dining and living room. Upstairs are 4 spacious bedrooms- the Master Suite with en-suite bathroom and huge walk-in closet, a secondary en-suite bedroom with its own walk-in closet, and two bedrooms that share a Jack-and- Jill bathroom. There are many upgrades to mention including engineered wood floor, recessed lighting, Dolby surround sound, plantation shutters throughout, and a stylish stone fireplace with built in cabinets for TV. The home has many storage space under the stairs and in the garage, a professionally landscaped back yard with grass, flagstone, and a built-in BBQ, solar electricity, and convenient upstairs laundry. Walk to the park, award-winning elementary school, or nearby trails. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, the 241 Toll Road and 5 Freeway, and world-class sports and recreation facilities.