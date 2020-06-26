All apartments in Lake Forest
302 Summit Crest Drive

302 Summit Crest Drive
Location

302 Summit Crest Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful cape code style house is within the Summit Crest community located on a corner lot with no one behind. It features one bedroom downstairs currently used as an office with adjacent full bathroom, open floor plan kitchen, dining and living room. Upstairs are 4 spacious bedrooms- the Master Suite with en-suite bathroom and huge walk-in closet, a secondary en-suite bedroom with its own walk-in closet, and two bedrooms that share a Jack-and- Jill bathroom. There are many upgrades to mention including engineered wood floor, recessed lighting, Dolby surround sound, plantation shutters throughout, and a stylish stone fireplace with built in cabinets for TV. The home has many storage space under the stairs and in the garage, a professionally landscaped back yard with grass, flagstone, and a built-in BBQ, solar electricity, and convenient upstairs laundry. Walk to the park, award-winning elementary school, or nearby trails. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, the 241 Toll Road and 5 Freeway, and world-class sports and recreation facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Summit Crest Drive have any available units?
302 Summit Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 302 Summit Crest Drive have?
Some of 302 Summit Crest Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Summit Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
302 Summit Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Summit Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 302 Summit Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 302 Summit Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 302 Summit Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 302 Summit Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Summit Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Summit Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 302 Summit Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 302 Summit Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 302 Summit Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Summit Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Summit Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Summit Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Summit Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
