25 Beaulieu Lane
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:26 AM

25 Beaulieu Lane

25 Beaulieu Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25 Beaulieu Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FANTASTIC SUNSET VIEW HOME NOW AVAILABLE FOR LEASE IN BEAUTIFUL FOOTHILL RANCH! This quality built William Lyon home sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and nearly 2,000 sqft of interior living space. Features include: separate living, family and dining rooms, all new paint & carpet throughout, all new window blinds, private double door entry, and lots of windows to fill the home with natural light. Also includes gas fireplace in family room, cold AC with cooling fans, convenient inside laundry, and an updated kitchen with large center island, granite countertops, updated under-counter lighting and lots of cabinetry. All bedrooms are located upstairs, with the master bedroom/bathroom area featuring walk-in closet with additional mirrored wardrobe closet area, separate step-in shower & soaking tub, dual-sink vanity, and some of the best views in the house. The big 3-car garage includes additional cabinetry and the backyard features a paved patio area with adjoining grassy area. Located close to community parks, schools & shopping, and available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Beaulieu Lane have any available units?
25 Beaulieu Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 25 Beaulieu Lane have?
Some of 25 Beaulieu Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Beaulieu Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25 Beaulieu Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Beaulieu Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25 Beaulieu Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 25 Beaulieu Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25 Beaulieu Lane offers parking.
Does 25 Beaulieu Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Beaulieu Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Beaulieu Lane have a pool?
No, 25 Beaulieu Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25 Beaulieu Lane have accessible units?
No, 25 Beaulieu Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Beaulieu Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Beaulieu Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Beaulieu Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Beaulieu Lane has units with air conditioning.

