25 Beaulieu Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FANTASTIC SUNSET VIEW HOME NOW AVAILABLE FOR LEASE IN BEAUTIFUL FOOTHILL RANCH! This quality built William Lyon home sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and nearly 2,000 sqft of interior living space. Features include: separate living, family and dining rooms, all new paint & carpet throughout, all new window blinds, private double door entry, and lots of windows to fill the home with natural light. Also includes gas fireplace in family room, cold AC with cooling fans, convenient inside laundry, and an updated kitchen with large center island, granite countertops, updated under-counter lighting and lots of cabinetry. All bedrooms are located upstairs, with the master bedroom/bathroom area featuring walk-in closet with additional mirrored wardrobe closet area, separate step-in shower & soaking tub, dual-sink vanity, and some of the best views in the house. The big 3-car garage includes additional cabinetry and the backyard features a paved patio area with adjoining grassy area. Located close to community parks, schools & shopping, and available for immediate occupancy.