All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 22495 Rio Aliso Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
22495 Rio Aliso Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:07 PM

22495 Rio Aliso Drive

22495 Rio Aliso Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22495 Rio Aliso Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Aliso Park Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Single Level Well Maintained Home; Light, Bright With Cathedral Ceiling In Living Room; Upgraded Kitchen With high quality Counter Tops, Hardwood Flooring, Much Counter Space; Plenty of Cabinets And Generous Pantry; Dining Opens Up Into Living Room With Cozy Fireplace; Slider Door Opening Out To big Backyard With Bbq; Roomy Master With Slider To Atrium And Walkin Closet; Large Secondary Bedroom With Mirrored Closet; Other Bedroom Is Used As Office With Walkin Closet And Ceiling Fan. Direct Access Garage Has Storage Cabinets And Plenty of Room For 2 Cars. Quiet Community With Tennis Court And Pool. Under mile radius Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22495 Rio Aliso Drive have any available units?
22495 Rio Aliso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22495 Rio Aliso Drive have?
Some of 22495 Rio Aliso Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22495 Rio Aliso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22495 Rio Aliso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22495 Rio Aliso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22495 Rio Aliso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 22495 Rio Aliso Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22495 Rio Aliso Drive offers parking.
Does 22495 Rio Aliso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22495 Rio Aliso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22495 Rio Aliso Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22495 Rio Aliso Drive has a pool.
Does 22495 Rio Aliso Drive have accessible units?
No, 22495 Rio Aliso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22495 Rio Aliso Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22495 Rio Aliso Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22495 Rio Aliso Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22495 Rio Aliso Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College