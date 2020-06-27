22495 Rio Aliso Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Single Level Well Maintained Home; Light, Bright With Cathedral Ceiling In Living Room; Upgraded Kitchen With high quality Counter Tops, Hardwood Flooring, Much Counter Space; Plenty of Cabinets And Generous Pantry; Dining Opens Up Into Living Room With Cozy Fireplace; Slider Door Opening Out To big Backyard With Bbq; Roomy Master With Slider To Atrium And Walkin Closet; Large Secondary Bedroom With Mirrored Closet; Other Bedroom Is Used As Office With Walkin Closet And Ceiling Fan. Direct Access Garage Has Storage Cabinets And Plenty of Room For 2 Cars. Quiet Community With Tennis Court And Pool. Under mile radius Elementary School.