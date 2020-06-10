All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 22416 silver spur.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
22416 silver spur
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22416 silver spur

22416 Silver Spur · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22416 Silver Spur, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Available 02/01/19 Lovely upgraded single story home - Property Id: 92833

Ideal family home, near top rated schools, parks and shopping. Features include remodeled kitchen, vaulted ceilings, tons of storage and spacious living areas. Private rear yard with 5 varieties of fruit trees and large covered patio. Access to HOA facilities available for additional fee. Submit on pet.

I will begin showing the property on January 5th and 6th from 10am to 4pm.

The property is projected to be available on February 1st 2019.

Feel free to contact me if you have any questions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92833
Property Id 92833

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4601645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22416 silver spur have any available units?
22416 silver spur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22416 silver spur have?
Some of 22416 silver spur's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22416 silver spur currently offering any rent specials?
22416 silver spur isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22416 silver spur pet-friendly?
Yes, 22416 silver spur is pet friendly.
Does 22416 silver spur offer parking?
No, 22416 silver spur does not offer parking.
Does 22416 silver spur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22416 silver spur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22416 silver spur have a pool?
No, 22416 silver spur does not have a pool.
Does 22416 silver spur have accessible units?
No, 22416 silver spur does not have accessible units.
Does 22416 silver spur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22416 silver spur has units with dishwashers.
Does 22416 silver spur have units with air conditioning?
No, 22416 silver spur does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College