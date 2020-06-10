22416 silver spur

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Available 02/01/19 Lovely upgraded single story home - Property Id: 92833



Ideal family home, near top rated schools, parks and shopping. Features include remodeled kitchen, vaulted ceilings, tons of storage and spacious living areas. Private rear yard with 5 varieties of fruit trees and large covered patio. Access to HOA facilities available for additional fee. Submit on pet.



I will begin showing the property on January 5th and 6th from 10am to 4pm.



The property is projected to be available on February 1st 2019.



Feel free to contact me if you have any questions.

No Dogs Allowed



