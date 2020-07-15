7 Pointe San Pablo

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Two story townhome nicely situated on a cul-de-sac street within Niguel Pointe community. This home is light and bright throughout. It features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, & 1 half bath downstairs. This unit has high ceilings, beautiful hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, granite counters, remodeled bathrooms, & lots of storage. The outside patio is large and perfect for entertaining and also has a convenient door to take pet out for a walk. Ideally located in the heart of Laguna Niguel. Close to all schools, Elementary, Middle and High School, as well as Dana Point Harbor, beaches, freeways, toll roads, shopping, theaters, and trails and parks are also nearby. The community has a pool/spa and tennis court, and a 2 car garage with direct access and driveway. Fridge is also included. Small pet is ok.