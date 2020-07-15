All apartments in Laguna Niguel
7 Pointe San Pablo

7 Pointe San Pablo · No Longer Available
Location

7 Pointe San Pablo, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Two story townhome nicely situated on a cul-de-sac street within Niguel Pointe community. This home is light and bright throughout. It features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, & 1 half bath downstairs. This unit has high ceilings, beautiful hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, granite counters, remodeled bathrooms, & lots of storage. The outside patio is large and perfect for entertaining and also has a convenient door to take pet out for a walk. Ideally located in the heart of Laguna Niguel. Close to all schools, Elementary, Middle and High School, as well as Dana Point Harbor, beaches, freeways, toll roads, shopping, theaters, and trails and parks are also nearby. The community has a pool/spa and tennis court, and a 2 car garage with direct access and driveway. Fridge is also included. Small pet is ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Pointe San Pablo have any available units?
7 Pointe San Pablo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Pointe San Pablo have?
Some of 7 Pointe San Pablo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Pointe San Pablo currently offering any rent specials?
7 Pointe San Pablo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Pointe San Pablo pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Pointe San Pablo is pet friendly.
Does 7 Pointe San Pablo offer parking?
Yes, 7 Pointe San Pablo offers parking.
Does 7 Pointe San Pablo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Pointe San Pablo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Pointe San Pablo have a pool?
Yes, 7 Pointe San Pablo has a pool.
Does 7 Pointe San Pablo have accessible units?
No, 7 Pointe San Pablo does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Pointe San Pablo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Pointe San Pablo has units with dishwashers.
